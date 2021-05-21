NBA Play-In Games Are a Success — Here's Why the League Should Keep the Format

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. New York Knicks) Young will match up against Elfird Payton and a New York Knicks team that struggles against point guards. Young averaged 24.7 PPG against the Knicks this season (three games). Over these three games, Young shot just 36.2% from the field and 21.4 % from three-point land. The Knicks have allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.7% from beyond the arc this season (best in the league). Although these numbers are low, indicating advantages for New York, I expect Young to adjust his game, take fewer threes, and rack up 10+ assists, 20+ points, and several rebounds and steals. Allowing Young to beat Elfrid Payton/NY PGs off the dribble, penetrating, then distributing to Collins/Capela is Atlanta’s path to winning tonight and throughout the series.