‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Cornered”

This post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the series. In the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “Cornered, the team seek out an uninhabited planet to lay low on while the transition from Republic to Empire settles down. They choose the planet Idaflor (which seems like it might be Space Florida?). But with no supplies, a wanted ship, and no fuel, they make a pit stop on the planet Pantora. After bribing a Sullustan dock master, they get to work retrieving supplies. Things go wrong when Fennec Shand is tipped off to their whereabouts to collect a bounty inexplicably on Omega’s head. After a lengthy chase, they’re able to escape from the Pantoran authorities and Fennec Shand. Since they only met some of their objectives, they’ll have to go somewhere else to finish getting supplies, but at least they refueled and got their ship’s signature scrambled.