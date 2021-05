The Church is a community of God. If we are to learn to grow, then it is crucial that we unlearn the things of the world that prevent us from becoming the people God has called us to be. Romans 12:3 KJV says, “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”