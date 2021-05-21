Pro-choice or Pro-Life, 'the fight is not over'

We're going to turn to the fight over abortion access in this country now. It went in a direction that anti-abortion activists have been hoping for and supporters of abortion rights have been dreading for some time. The Supreme Court said it would take up a major abortion case that could open the door to overturning Roe v. Wade. It was the type of state law that had previously been ruled unconstitutional by federal courts. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are trying a novel legal strategy for banning most abortions, part of a parallel strategy to chip away at abortion rights.