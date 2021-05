Temperatures stay far above average over the next several days, stretching well into the week. The overnight drops into the 60s on Sunday night with clear skies. Monday will hold on to the intense heat, with highs near 93 in the Upstate, which would be just shy of the record of 94 from 2019! The mountains will get into the upper 80s, with a small chance at an isolated pocket of brief rain in the afternoon.