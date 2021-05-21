Previously Unreleased Slash Song “Crazy” Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

On his second solo album, Myles Kennedy is back to rocking once more. Kennedy, frontman for Alter Bridge and Slash's band the Conspirators, surprised many with the stripped-down, Americana approach of 2018's "Year of the Tiger," a thematic album about the death of his father when he was young. With "The Ides of March," out Friday, March 14, Kennedy, -- who auditioned with Led Zeppelin back in 2008, after all -- has strapped on his electric guitar again, fronting a trio and showing his not to be underestimated chops on the instrument across the album's 11 tracks.