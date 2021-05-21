newsbreak-logo
Previously Unreleased Slash Song “Crazy” Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

By Jon Hadusek
Consequence
Consequence
 2 days ago

A one-minute snippet of a previously unreleased Slash song featuring the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has been uploaded online. The track, titled “Crazy”, was intended for release on Slash’s 2010 debut solo album. However, Linkin Park’s camp prevented the song’s release at the time. Instead, Slash enlisted legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister for the vocals, and the track ended up being called “Doctor Alibi”.

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chester Bennington
Person
Lemmy Kilmister
Person
Slash
