Meet the DIY ice cream sandwich maker of your dreams

I refuse to buy an ice cream maker. It’s an appliance that gets you excited enough to buy it, then fills your head with unrealistic expectations. Will I make a ton of ice cream the first week I get it? Of course I will! But then, as I work my way through a freezer of too much ice cream, the novelty will wear off. My appreciation for my own handiwork will wane as I begin to miss the pints made by masters of the craft, like The Charmery or Ben & Jerry. (When your body demands Chubby Hubby, nothing else will do.) Within weeks, my infatuation will be dead and gone, but I’ll continue to make ice cream so I don’t have to hear my husband say “I told you so.” I’ll begin to resent the ice cream maker. I’ll hate hate the way it looks at me every time I walk into the kitchen. I won’t forgive it for introducing me to the concept of “too much ice cream.” I will banish it to a closet.