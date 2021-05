Foo Fighters will join The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner as the 2021 inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band attracted some attention last week as one of the top five vote getters among fans, alongside Iron Maiden, Turner, The Go-Go’s and Fela Kuti. That tally, it’s worth noting, only counts for one vote that is given the same weight as those of each of the 1,200 industry insiders on the overall voting body, so it’s unlikely those public tallies had much effect on the year’s class of inductees.