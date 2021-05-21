newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Florida twins become first members of Overtime Elite

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hke0v_0a76OWYQ00

Twin brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley are the first members of the Overtime Elite professional league.

They are first high school underclassmen to sign with an American pro basketball league, ESPN reported.

The 6-foot-9 power forwards from the Class of 2023 are the first signees for Overtime Elite, a startup that aims to offer an alternative to high school and college basketball for NBA draft prospects. They are each expected to earn “seven figures” of the two-year deal, ESPN said.

Related: 2021 NBA mock draft – Top prospects, top landing spots

Media platform Overtime, which started the league, announced the signing on Friday.

Both are five-star prospects. Matt is ranked the No. 1 power forward and No. 2 overall player in the nation by the 247Sports composite. Ryan is No. 5 at his position and No. 16 overall.

They played in high school at West Oaks Academy in Orlando. By signing with Overtime Elite, they will be ineligible to play high school or college basketball.

They will not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024, so they can spend one year in the G League or playing overseas after their two-year commitment is done.

Overtime Elite is for 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds. The program will be based in Atlanta and up to 30 players will be housed there. They also will receive academic instruction with the goal of earning a high school diploma.

The league has over $80 million in funding from more than a dozen NBA players, billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos and the rapper Drake, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Kevin Ollie, a former NBA player who coached UConn to a national championship, will run the basketball operations.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Dennis Gates
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Kevin Ollie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Florida College#Texas College#Overtime Elite#American#Espn#247sports#West Oaks Academy#The G League#Uconn#Cleveland State#Texas Tech#Bewley Twins#The League#Atlanta#Nba Draft Prospects#Orlando#Five Star Prospects#Coach Dennis Gates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
G League
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
Related
MLBwillmarradio.com

Saints Play First Home Game As Twins Affiliate

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Saints have been a St. Paul staple in their various iterations, but for the first time tonight, they'll take the field at home as the Triple-A affiliate of their major-league neighbor. They welcome the Iowa Cubs to start a six-game series, and will be able to host more than 50 percent of CHS Field's capacity for their hometown debut as the Twins' affiliate. Randy Dobnak is the Saints' expected starter.
FootballTehechapi News

Mountain Elite football suffers first loss of season

Mountain Elite faced the High Desert Longhorns on Saturday, with the Longhorns opening up the game with a score on their first possession, putting Mountain Elite behind for the first time this season. Mountain Elites offense punched right back with the offensive-line opening a huge hole for running back Tyler...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Garlick batting first for Twins Sunday

The Minnesota Twins listed Kyle Garlick as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garlick will play right field and bat leadoff against the Tigers, while Max Kepler shifts to center field and Jake Cave takes the day off. Garlick has a $2,300 salary on...
NBAchatsports.com

Cleveland Cavaliers Become Founding Members of Pro Sports Assembly

The Cleveland Cavaliers have become Founding Members of Pro Sports Assembly (“The Assembly”), a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide, and mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization for people who work in professional sports. Designed to keep leagues, teams, unions and venues both knowledgeable and accountable for delivering an equitable and profitable future in professional sports organizations...
NBAPosted by
104.5 The Team

Kevin Huerter is Becoming an Elite NBA Defender

The Atlanta Hawks could be the story of the NBA if it was not for the turnaround by the New York Knicks. Fresh off a season where they won only 20 games and did not earn a trip to the bubble, the Hawks are 38-31 and looking to clinch a top 6 seed in the East. Kevin Huerter has been a staple in the rotation for this Hawks squad but it has seemed to me that his role has changed to a defensive specialist. We asked Mike Conti from the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network that question. You can listen above and read the highlights below:
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Earns first win in relief

Rogers (1-2) earned the win Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters. Rogers entered a tied ball game in the top of the ninth inning and worked around a single by Yermin Mercedes to keep Minnesota's hopes alive. The Twins came through in the bottom of the frame with a walkoff RBI single by Jorge Polanco, gifting Rogers with his first win of the year. The left-hander has collected only two saves this season including his most recent back on May 3 against the Rangers.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox at Twins

Writing about the White Sox for a 15th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
Florida Statemyaggienation.com

Texas A&M men’s tennis team falls in Elite Eight to top-seeded Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point but couldn’t hold off top-seeded Florida in singles, losing 4-1 in the Elite Eight at the NCAA Championships on Thursday at the USTA National Campus. A&M’s eight-ranked Bjorn Thomson and Carlos Aguilar beat Duarte Vale and...
Atlanta, TXMySanAntonio

Overtime Elite Selects Atlanta as its Home

League’s new facility will be located in Atlantic Station, where players will study, train and compete. Transformative new sports league OTE (Overtime Elite) announced today that it has selected Atlanta as its home. OTE selected the city of Atlanta after a year-long search, during which league officials visited and studied eight cities across the United States. OTE, which offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, begins playing in Atlanta this September.
NBAESPN

Overtime Elite building basketball facility in Atlanta for top prep players

A new basketball league created for standout high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta. Also under construction: the high-level hoopsters set to join the league, which offers another possible avenue to the NBA. Overtime Elite announced Wednesday that it is constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where prep players...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Exploring potential 2021-'22 Auburn basketball lineups

While Auburn basketball is still months away from returning and two scholarship spots are still open, the roster is filled out enough that there’s an indication of some potential lineups. Now, obviously, once the last two scholarship spots are filled things could change, but for now, a look at some...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

And-Ones: Overtime Elite, Two-Way Rules, Barbosa, Lottery

The Overtime Elite league for top high school prospects has secured its first two commitments, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reports that Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley, a pair of 6’9″ twin brothers from Florida, are signing with Overtime Elite. Matt and Ryan, high school juniors who are ranked...
MLBchatsports.com

Angels take first game of Twins doubleheader

Phil Gosselin began Thursday with three RBI for the season. He then had four RBI in the first two innings of what became a 7-1 Angels victory over Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader in Anaheim. The utility man hit a solo homer in the first inning and...
NHLYardbarker

Nic Dowd scores first career NHL overtime winner

Nic Dowd of Huntsville, AL was the hero on Saturday night in game one of the East Division semi-final series between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins. The 30-year-old center tipped in a shot from fellow Capitals American forward T.J. Oshie of Everett, WA, to give the Capitals a 3-2 win at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.