First Rayce Rudeen Award Recipient Is Blake Anderson

Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst overcame two spins in the inaugural Pit Boss 250 Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, to finish 16th. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing started the 46-lap race in 29th after a wet qualifying session had drivers tip-toeing around the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course. By lap four, however, Herbst had cracked the top-20, and when another racecar stalled on the track, crew chief Richard Boswell quickly made the call to bring Herbst to pit road before the caution came out on lap 12. The savvy strategy propelled Herbst up to 11th to finish the first stage, and had him fifth for the start of the second stage. Unfortunately, a spin after contact with another car sent Herbst to the back of the pack for the remainder of the stage. After starting 23rd for the final stage, Herbst rallied back to 13th before contact with another car on lap 43 spun him once more. Herbst drove aggressively in the waning laps, but time ran out and he had to settle for 16th.