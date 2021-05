Just three months after launching the 2021 Cadillac XT6 range in China, which receives an electrified powertrain for the first time, General Motors just updated the crossover’s Premium Luxury trim level in the Asian country. The automaker added several state-of-the-art features to the second most luxurious Cadillac XT6 variant in the Chinese market, while retaining the same price as the 2020 edition.