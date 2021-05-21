In Brief This Week: Illumina, Burning Rock Biotech, Real-World Evidence Alliance, and More

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Seed Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The biological seed treatment market was evaluated at US$747.832 million for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 11.43% reaching the market size of US$1,595.283 billion by the year 2026.Biological seed treatment refers to the application of biological agents for the protection of seeds against harmful organisms. The growing preference for organic food among individuals as a result of the increased awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming organic food is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the biological seed treatment market. Also, the concerns regarding environmental degradation are increasing around the world and the fact that the use of chemicals during crop production contributes to it is also one of the prominent factors positively impacting the biological seed treatment market and is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Looking at the benefits that biological seed treatments provide over conventional seed treatment methods, various companies are coming forward and launching new biological seed treatment products. For example, Advanced Biological Marketing (ABM) in July 2020 announced that it is going to launch a new product for biological seed treatment in 2021. The product is the first non-living biological seed treatment and is a metabolite derived from Trichoderma.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. The key factor supporting the positive impact is the rising health consciousness among the individuals that the Covid-19 pandemic brought in. Due to the increased focus on health among people, there is an increased demand for organic food, which is considered to have a positive impact on an individual's health. Hence, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a long-term change in the preferences of individuals which led to a boost in organic food preference which is expected to positively impact the biological seed treatment market growth and is anticipated to boost up the market growth even further during the forecast period.The biological seed treatment market has been classified based on type, crop, function, and geography. By type, the market has been segmented into microbial and botanicals. Based on crop, the segmentation has been done into corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, vegetable crops, and others. By function, seed protection and seed enhancement have been analyzed thoroughly. North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific are the five regions covered as part of the geography segment. Growing preference for organic food owing to increased awareness of its benefits. One of the key factors supplementing the Biological Seed Treatment market growth includes awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of organic food leading to an increased number of people preferring organic food. Organic food does not use chemical-based seed treatment methods and indulges in biological seed treatment practices for crop protection. According to a 2001 study published in the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States, the organically grown carrots, spinach, lettuce, potato, and cabbage contained higher levels of vitamin C, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and fewer nitrates compared to the conventionally grown ones. A meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2014 showed that the organically grown crops had significantly higher levels of antioxidants compared to the conventionally grown crops, with 19% higher levels of phenolic acids, 69% higher levels of flavanones,