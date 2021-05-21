newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

In Brief This Week: Illumina, Burning Rock Biotech, Real-World Evidence Alliance, and More

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 2 days ago

NEW YORK – The US Federal Trade Commission this week announced it will no longer pursue a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to prevent Illumina from consummating its purchase of Grail ahead of the planned administrative trial later this year. The FTC still seeks to block the deal on the grounds that it will harm competition in the nascent early cancer detection testing market.

www.genomeweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illumina#Accreditation#Scientific Evidence#Medical Evidence#Virus Detection#Drug Companies#District Court#The European Commission#Burning Rock Biotech#Beijing Cancer Hospital#Jilin Cancer Hospital#Hubei General Hospital#Aetion#Flatiron Health#Tempus#The Rwe Alliance#Empowerdx#Pcr#Clia#Roche Diagnostics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Moderna And South Korea Explore Collaboration On MRNA Vaccines

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the government of South Korea: one MoU with the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH), an agency of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) for a new collaboration on mRNA vaccine research in South Korea; and an additional MoU with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE), the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea (MOHW) to explore local manufacturing opportunities for mRNA vaccines in South Korea.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ocugen vs. Inovio: Where Is the Smart Money Going?

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have both stirred up stock market excitement in recent times. Inovio's gain happened a year ago when it was a front-runner in the coronavirus vaccine race. Since then, the stock has stumbled. Ocugen shares have soared nearly 400% this year after the company signed a deal to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's near-to-market coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.
BusinessGenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Illumina, Pacific Biosciences, Qiagen, Quanterix, More

Illumina has appointed Susan Tousi as chief commercial officer and has given CTO Alex Aravanis additional duties related to research and product development. Tousi has led Illumina's global product development since 2012. Prior to joining Illumina, she was corporate VP and general manager for Eastman Kodak's consumer inkjet systems business. She holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

In Brief This Week: Roche Diagnostics, Amazon, Illumina, Sera Prognostics, and More

NEW YORK – Roche Diagnostics this week announced a partnership with Canadian Blood Services to support a seroprevalence study to better understand the immune response to COVID-19. The study will compare the level of antibodies generated by SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and antibodies generated by natural infection. Canadian Blood Services will use Roche’s Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S and Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology tests to detect antibody levels.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion | Abbott Laboratories, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Latest published research document on Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market describes how medical device/equipment manufacturers across the globe are contemplating to enter top growth trajectories to expand their business. This thought leadership illuminates the massive potential that Countries in Asia holds and how DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Industry manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthen their regulations along with building a unique distribution network across the countries.
IndustryHealthcare IT News

RWE Alliance aims to boost policies and practices around real-world evidence

A new industry coalition launched on Thursday, with the purpose of innovating and expanding the use of real-world evidence to inform and support regulatory and policy decisions. WHY IT MATTERS. The five founding members of the RWE Alliance are Aetion, Flatiron Health, IQVIA, Syapse and Tempus. They each have different...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 20%, Is This Cathie Wood Biotech A Buy?

Life sciences research company 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) delivered its first-quarter numbers on May 5, reporting that it grew revenues by 47% year over year, with instrument sales up by 22% and consumables sales up by 52%. The combination of increasing consumable sales and lower litigation expenses produced a mouth-watering gross margin of 84%, compared to 79% for the prior-year period.
Medical & Biotechmobihealthnews.com

Israeli startup CytoReason joins forces with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to find new IBD treatment

Israeli startup CytoReason today announced a partnership with Swiss multinational, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, to establish new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This is the first collaboration between the two companies, pairing Ferring’s medical expertise with CytoReason’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform to build cell-centred disease models. CytoReason is developing a computational...
Business360dx.com

In Brief This Week: PerkinElmer, OraSure Technologies, LabCorp, Molzym, UniLabs, and More

NEW YORK – PerkinElmer this week disclosed that it initiated a restructuring plan during the first quarter of 2021 that is expected to reduce its workforce by 77 employees. The restructuring plan is "intended to realign resources to emphasize growth initiatives and integrate new acquisitions," the Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm said in its Form 10-Q filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, adding that the plan is expected to result in initial restructuring or contract termination charges of about $5.6 million, including $3.9 million in the Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment and $1.6 million in the Diagnostics segment. The firm also said that it acquired an undisclosed asset in Q1 for $2.5 million. That was in addition to the acquisition of Oxford Immunotec for $591 million, which closed in March.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Pfizer vaccine ‘95% effective against coronavirus,’ real-world data from Israel shows

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide more than 95 per cent protection against infection, severe illness and death from Covid, according to a groundbreaking study in Israel.The middle eastern country currently leads the world in its inoculation programme, with more than half (56 per cent) of its population having already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Back in January, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a deal with Pfizer to send in-depth statistical results data in exchange for hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses a week. It has allowed experts to assess the jab’s effectiveness, on a...
Medical & BiotechThe Hill

Moderna reports promising booster vaccine data

Moderna released a glimpse of clinical trial data for its booster vaccine candidate. The vaccine was tested against the variants B.1.351 and P.1. Side effects were generally mild and similar to those of the original vaccine. News from Moderna shows promising data from clinical trials of the company’s booster vaccine...
San Antonio, TX3wnews.org

World Anatomic Pathology Services and products Marketplace, Most sensible key avid gamers are Bio SB, BioGenex, Merck KGaA, Sakura Finetek, and Thermo Fisher Medical

World Anatomic Pathology Services and products Marketplace Document, Historical past and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Information via Corporations, Key Areas, Sorts and Software. In 2019, the worldwide Anatomic Pathology Services and products Marketplace measurement was once xx million US$ and it’s anticipated to achieve xx million US$ via the tip of...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring BASF, Bayer And Syngenta Among Others

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Seed Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The biological seed treatment market was evaluated at US$747.832 million for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 11.43% reaching the market size of US$1,595.283 billion by the year 2026.Biological seed treatment refers to the application of biological agents for the protection of seeds against harmful organisms. The growing preference for organic food among individuals as a result of the increased awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming organic food is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the biological seed treatment market. Also, the concerns regarding environmental degradation are increasing around the world and the fact that the use of chemicals during crop production contributes to it is also one of the prominent factors positively impacting the biological seed treatment market and is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Looking at the benefits that biological seed treatments provide over conventional seed treatment methods, various companies are coming forward and launching new biological seed treatment products. For example, Advanced Biological Marketing (ABM) in July 2020 announced that it is going to launch a new product for biological seed treatment in 2021. The product is the first non-living biological seed treatment and is a metabolite derived from Trichoderma.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. The key factor supporting the positive impact is the rising health consciousness among the individuals that the Covid-19 pandemic brought in. Due to the increased focus on health among people, there is an increased demand for organic food, which is considered to have a positive impact on an individual's health. Hence, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a long-term change in the preferences of individuals which led to a boost in organic food preference which is expected to positively impact the biological seed treatment market growth and is anticipated to boost up the market growth even further during the forecast period.The biological seed treatment market has been classified based on type, crop, function, and geography. By type, the market has been segmented into microbial and botanicals. Based on crop, the segmentation has been done into corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, vegetable crops, and others. By function, seed protection and seed enhancement have been analyzed thoroughly. North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific are the five regions covered as part of the geography segment. Growing preference for organic food owing to increased awareness of its benefits. One of the key factors supplementing the Biological Seed Treatment market growth includes awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of organic food leading to an increased number of people preferring organic food. Organic food does not use chemical-based seed treatment methods and indulges in biological seed treatment practices for crop protection. According to a 2001 study published in the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States, the organically grown carrots, spinach, lettuce, potato, and cabbage contained higher levels of vitamin C, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and fewer nitrates compared to the conventionally grown ones. A meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2014 showed that the organically grown crops had significantly higher levels of antioxidants compared to the conventionally grown crops, with 19% higher levels of phenolic acids, 69% higher levels of flavanones,