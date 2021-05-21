Sonolithography: Researchers Use Sound to Manipulate Particles in Fast, Precise 3D Printing Process

I used to think acoustics was just about what type of room was best for a musical ensemble to play in, as that was a regular concern of mine when I was actively playing musical instruments on an almost daily basis from the ages of about 13-22. I wasn’t entirely wrong, though a bit pedestrian in my thinking: acoustics is a branch of physics focused on the study of mechanical waves in gases, liquids, and solids, including topics like infrasound, ultrasound, sound, and vibration. So, that’s anything to do with sound waves, whether we’re manipulating them to make better 3D prints, separating simultaneous overlapping sounds from different sources, or cloaking and tagging items.