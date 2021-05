Thought the chicken sandwich craze was over? Not any time soon. Now, Burger King is stepping up with their own fowl creation. PIX 11 reports that the Ch'King chicken sandwich will arrive in all Hudson Valley and nationwide BK locations June 3. The fast food franchise has been planning this move for a while, as the Ch'King had been being tested in select locations since late 2020. Should Popeye's take notice yet? Maybe this will help level the rising price of chicken across the area?