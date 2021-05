Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, made it four winning days in a row on Tuesday in adding another near 30 points to the 355 points gained over the prior three sessions -- taking it above the 19,500 level and cancelling out the near 370 points lost in the three days before that again. But while the resources heavy index also recorded fresh record high intra day and closing highs, buoyed by higher materials, in terms of momentum it did lose close to 50 points late in the day.