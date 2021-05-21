Cobra Releases Line of 3D Printed Putters

While we often talk about how PLA, or polylactic acid, is a pretty eco-friendly 3D printing filament, as it’s made from a variety of different plant products like corn and potatoes and therefore biodegradable, this doesn’t actually mean that it’s 100% food-safe. Of course, you can sometimes make 3D printed items, like wineglasses and utensils, safe for contact with food by coating them with materials like silicone, but that kind of defeats the purpose of, “Look, I 3D printed this plate, off of which I’m eating my 3D printed sushi!” As our Executive Editor Joris Peels has pointed out, all filament will eventually need to be food-safe for consumer 3D printing to be commercially viable, which is why several industry companies, such as Royal DSM and Filaments.ca, are working on this as we speak.