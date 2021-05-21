newsbreak-logo
Cobra Releases Line of 3D Printed Putters

By Michael Molitch-Hou
3DPrint.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing a limited-edition putter line in November 2020, Cobra Golf is back and this time it has announced a complete family of 3D printed putters. With 10 different heads to choose from, the King 3D Printed series is demonstrating that additive manufacturing has officially made it to the world of consumer sporting goods.

