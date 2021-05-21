Disney World Is SOLD OUT for Hotel and Ticket Guests Next Week

It’s been a VERY busy week for snacking in Disney World!. It was the beginning of a new month which means that new cookies and donuts arrived at some of our favorite Disney Spring spots, plus Star Wars Day came and went almost as quickly as Disney’s specialty May The 4th treats. Of course, we had to do our research for you (at least that’s what we tell ourselves) and we’ve narrowed it down to the BEST things we tried! Let’s get to it!