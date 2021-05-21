Disney World Is SOLD OUT for Hotel and Ticket Guests Next Week
Welcome back to another weekly roundup on the latest Disney World park hours and current Park Pass Reservation availability for the week of May 23rd, 2021!. The last week has brought some big changes to Disney World, including the outdoor face mask mandate being modified to increased capacity in the parks and on certain rides and attractions. Let's take a look and see if these changes have had a noticeable impact on park hours or Park Pass availability!