Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 3.65% to $5.1 during Friday's regular session.

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 3.65% to $5.1 during Friday's regular session. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 190.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 870.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.

(NYSE:KFS) stock rose 3.65% to $5.1 during Friday's regular session. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 190.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 870.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 138.4K, which is 70.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 138.4K, which is 70.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7K shares, making up 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7K shares, making up 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.19% to $7.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 551.8K, which is 27.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.19% to $7.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 551.8K, which is 27.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares rose 2.15% to $43.13. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 656 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MDWT) shares rose 2.15% to $43.13. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 656 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 2.11% to $79.17. The current volume of 772.5K shares is 27.21% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.