newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

People Are Surprisingly Nostalgic For RadioShack: Here's Why

By Phil Hall
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can’t get enough of 1980s nostalgia? Well, take a spin on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and drink in the glory of yesteryear’s technology with a giddy celebration of all things RadioShack. Old School Cool: The trending fun began courtesy of writer Kenneth Palermo, who posted what appeared to be a photo...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radioshack#Twtr#Tandy#Radio Shack#Radioshack#Battery Of The Month Club#Atari#Nostalgic Memories#Yesteryear#1980s Nostalgia#Fun#Comic Memes#Humor#Chatsworth Mall#Retailer#Surprise#Apparel#Contemporary Technology#Electronics#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
Internetdailyhive.com

Here's why people are posting blue squares on Instagram

Instagram was awash with blue squares this week as users across the world took a stand against anti-Semitism. The social media campaign, known as #BlueOutFriday, was launched after a reported rise in anti-Semitic incidents spurred by the Israel-Gaza conflict. As of May 22, more than 12,300 Instagram posts have been...
TV SeriesPosted by
Fatherly

Gen Z Is Listening To… ‘The Backyardigans.’ Here’s Why

The internet is a fun and surprising place nowadays, thanks to Generation Z folk. People born between 1997 and 2012/15 have a knack for making the most obscure things go viral. Often thanks to their use of TikTok and the endless creativity they have. The latest “where did this come from” trend is the reappearance of a popular kids’ TV show, The Backyardigans.
ShoppingInverse

46 cheap things on amazon that are really, really helpful

When I moved into my place, the kitchen was such a nightmare to cook in that—more often than I’d like to admit—I gave up on even simple food prep and ordered takeout. But, after a few months of that, I had to stop. And it turns out that the difference between my current kitchen, which is a joy, and that one was a matter of a few useful tools. The same was true of the bathroom, where the difference between love and hate turned out to the showerhead. This edict is most true of a home office, though, because I have to work, even if I don’t want to, and hating my home office affects my mood and productivity. Tweaking these rooms—and probably the living room and deck—is as easy as adding a cheap tool, an ergonomic upgrade, or something that makes a task I hate easy. Whatever room you hate on, you can probably turn that into love with one of these 46 cheap things on Amazon that are really, really helpful.
Entertainmentdexerto.com

Sneaky’s “Bunny Boy” cosplay has left fans speechless

Former Cloud9 League of Legends pro Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi has once again put Twitter in a tailspin with yet another stunning cosplay, this time an original “Bunny Boy” outfit. Sneaky’s cosplay career since his retirement from League of Legends in January 2020 might be more lucrative than any of his...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous 80s Anime Gems That Every Fan Must Watch

Marvelous Videos presents ten underrated anime gems from the 1980s…. Back in the day when Blockbuster was still in business, there used to be an entire video section dedicated to Japanimation. That was the neologistic term at the time to describe any animated product coming out of Japan. These days,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Awkward moment where Keanu Reeves roasts a journalist for getting their facts wrong resurfaces

A cringe-worthy moment where Keanu Reeves roasted a journalist on TV has gone viral after resurfacing again online. The clip is from a 2013 interview with MTV journalist Josh Horowitz and was posted online by Twitter user @thetzechun when John Wick, a film franchise Reeves stars in, was trending on Twitter. He wrote: “Since John Wick is trending let’s just remember Keanu Reeves murdered someone on live TV. Wait for it.”In the interview, Horowitz asked Reeves about the comedy film franchise Bill & Ted, in which Reeves plays the character, Ted.The last film was released in 1991 but Reeves was...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

4 Storytelling Lessons From The Little Prince

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince, or Le Petit Prince in the original French, is one of the world’s most popular children’s books. It was originally published in 1943 and has since sold over 140 million copies worldwide. Although it is a children’s story, the little prince’s journey holds many philosophical life lessons on love, friendship, growing up, and grief that can inform storytellers everywhere.
HobbiesSpringfield News Sun

Commentary: Puzzles reactivated his Dewey Numbskull System

While the breakup wasn’t bitter, I didn’t think we’d ever get together again. But then the pandemic rolled around. And now, as the weekends approach, I find myself spending time in the company of Gail Grabowski and Bruce Venzke; Catherine Cetta and Julian Lim; as well as Stella Zawistowski and all the others at Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

The PS5 will be even harder to buy soon – here's why and how to find it in stock

News about PS5 is about to get even grimmer if you intend to find a PS5 restock in the latter half of 2021, according to tech-industry analysts and our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Matt sends instant alerts every time retailers in the US restock the next-gen Sony console – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. However, go into almost any Walmart and you'll see a sign that says "Attention Customers: These indemand items are not told in stores," listing out the PS5 Disc, PS5 Digital, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifah Posts Heartfelt Instagram After Receiving News About Season 2

Get ready to see more justice being served in the Empire State: The Equalizer is returning for season 2. Based on the original ‘80s TV series and two action-packed films, the new CBS drama The Equalizer stars award-winning actress and singer Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. To most of the world, she’s a divorced, single mother raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, Robyn is an anonymous guardian angel who goes by the alias "The Equalizer." Using her skills as a former CIA operative, she helps those with nowhere else to turn.
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 24

On Sunday morning, Saturn, planet of restriction and authority, stations retrograde in Aquarius. During this five month period, you can gain valuable wisdom by reflecting on the limitations that bind you and rethinking which structures and rules you choose to follow. Then on Wednesday morning comes a lunar eclipse in restless Sagittarius, the first of this summer’s two eclipses. Lunar eclipses bring major moments of culmination and release. Powerful emotions will come to a head, and major revelations might be unexpectedly illuminated. The eclipse will shake you out of any rut you’ve been stuck in; it will bring the change you didn’t even realize you needed. Finally, on Saturday evening, Mercury begins its retrograde period, which will last about a month. While Mercury is retrograde, communication becomes strange and unruly, so do your best to give others the benefit of the doubt, and yourself the time you need to make sure you’re saying what you really mean.
Entertainmentgoodshomedesign.com

Incredible Cave Paintings 8 Miles-Long Discovered Deep in Amazon Forest: The Sistine Chapel of Ancients

The Amazon rainforest is known to be the home of many unique species, and it is a protected area that has kept conservationists on the lookout for a long time. Recently, a series of cave paintings have been found in the area, bringing it back into the spotlight of the media. The paintings are located in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest and they are in almost perfect shape, making this discovery the “Sistine Chapel of the Ancients”.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Mary Marvel Goes to War in Wow Comics #11, Up for Auction

A significant portion of the output of the American comic book industry during World War II was in some way focused on the war effort. Some of these were obviously comic book characters-at-war stories. Others were stories focused on foiling domestic saboteurs or spies. Still others were related to the war in less obvious ways — and some of these had a fascinating and historicly-significant origin. There's one such story featuring Mary Marvel in Wow Comics #11 (Fawcett Publications, 1943) CGC FN 6.0 Off-white pages up for auction this week in the 2021 May 23-24 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122121 from Heritage Auctions.