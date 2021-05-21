The Big Spill Part Of NBC’s Indy 500 Coverage

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Spill is coming to NBC’s coverage of the 105th Indianapolis 500. The Big Spill focuses on the Indianapolis 500’s unique victory lane tradition of drinking milk after winning. The Big Spill activation is an interactive exhibit that showcases the energy, excitement and action that’s synonymous with the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Fans are able to stand in front of a display that resembles a wave of milk about to crash onto them covering them in the drink, like so many Indy 500 winners have experienced. Beginning today, Friday, May 21, the Big Spill will be located at the following locations: