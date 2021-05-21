newsbreak-logo
Waxahachie, TX

Flood waters create special management issues for livestock producers

 3 days ago

Recent heavy rains have prompted state and local officials to declare states of disaster across a large number of Texas counties. "Livestock producers and animal owners should recognize that whether they are in a disaster area or not, they have added management issues to deal with because of the saturated conditions," says Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Mark Arnold, Agriculture. "After the immediate threat associated with fast moving flood water, cattle, horses, and poultry all have special needs if they have been exposed to standing water. Producers should observe flood related diseases, illness from consuming spoiled feed and injury from debris left by flood waters."

