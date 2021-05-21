newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Asgard And A Viking Ship

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction may be winding down on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder after director Taika Waititi recently revealed that there were only four weeks of filming left, but you never get the chance to take it easy when you’re at the helm of a mega budget comic book blockbuster, and the cast and crew will no doubt be busy until the final frame is shot.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Avengers#Marvel Cinematic Universe#New Asgard#Viking#Asgard Tours#Daily Mail#Thunder News#Scottish#St Abbs#Adventures#Comic Book#Cgi#Director Taika Waititi#Reveal#Love#Location Shooting#Endgame#Pic#Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Guardians Vol. 3 Takes Place After Thor: Love and Thunder in the MCU Timeline

After more than a year of no new MCU movies, fans are desperate for any morsel of information about upcoming projects in the franchise. Among the most highly anticipated are James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. When last we saw Thor, he was leaving to go with the Guardians on a space adventure. Ever since then, fans have wondered how their two movies will overlap. In a recent Q&A, Gunn was asked about the timeline for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and he confirmed it takes place after Thor: Love and Thunder.
MoviesMovieWeb

Thor Writer Explains How the MCU Overcame Major Issues to Become a Franchise Juggernaut

The success of the MCU is so massive and all-encompassing that new fans tend to take that success for granted. But older fans know just how unlikely Marvel's success story seemed back when the first phase of the MCU was still in the works. Zack Stentz, one of the writers for 2011's Thor, recently posted an extensive Twitter thread looking back on the franchise's early days, when success was anything but guaranteed.
New York City, NYtheubj.com

This Summer For One Week Thor: Love and Thunder Will Film In New York

This summer Thor: Love and Thunder will film in New York. Marvel Studios initially declared the fourth movie in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor establishment in the mid year of 2019. Taika Waititi getting back to compose and coordinate after Thor: Ragnarok’s prosperity. The forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is among the most expected titles of Phase 4 with the Guardians of the Galaxy joining the film. Jane Foster turning out to be Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale playing the scoundrel, Gorr the God Butcher.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Thor: Love And Thunder’ Will Dave Bautista’s Drax Might Be In The Movie!

Dave Bautista has dropped a hint that Drax the Destroyer will appear in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Thor: Love & Thunder. Thor: Love & Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is currently filming in Australia, with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson reprising their MCU roles and Russell Crowe and Christian Bale joining the cast.
Photographywegotthiscovered.com

Andor Set Photos Reveal Familiar Rogue One Enemies

The roster of Star Wars shows in the works for Disney Plus may be heavily reliant on the Stagecraft technology used to bring The Mandalorian to life that’s set to to define the way every feature film or television project that takes place in a galaxy far, far away is going to be shot, but as the constant photos making their way online from behind the scenes on Andor have shown, the franchise is still invested in good old fashioned exterior locations and tangible props as well.
MoviesComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Poses With Taika Waititi in New Photo

Slowly but surely, Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer to wrapping principal photography. To celebrate, Thor Odinson himself is jesting with his millions of followers on Instagram. Friday afternoon, Chris Hemsworth shared a snapshot to his social media, joking that Marvel Studios scaled back its budget for promotional materials for the feature. As such, the Thor star posed for a picture — complete with his Thor locks and a fancy new Love and Thunder cap — with helmer Taika Waititi.
ApparelRevolver

Thor Wears Amon Amarth Shirt in New Marvel Comic

Shop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including classic Amon Amarth albums — over at our store. Amon Amarth have received one of the biggest endorsements a heavy-metal Viking could possibly ask for. In the debut issue of Marvel's new comic, Heroes Reborn, the God of Thunder himself, Thor, is seen rocking an Amon Amarth T-shirt.
Violent Crimesstarwarsnewsnet.com

New Photos Reveal ‘Star Wars: Andor’ Possibly Filming at Winspit Quarry in Dorset, England

After wrapping filming in Cleveleys, the production of Star Wars: Andor is reportedly getting ready to start shooting in their next location, Dorset, England. According to Bournemouth Echo, the disused Winspit Quarry, based near the rural village of Worth Matravers on the East Dorset coast, has been closed to the public for two weeks now. There are photos of the location with production being set up, and it certainly gives off those Star Wars location vibes. Let’s take a look.
MoviesTVOvermind

Rumor Mill: Thor Could Battle Hercules in ‘Love and Thunder’

There’s a lot of buzz about whether or not Thor and Hercules will meet up in Thor: Love and Thunder, and people are starting to wonder what this would be like. Pitting heroes against one another has been a favorite pastime for a lot of fans over the years since it’s fun to see how each hero measures up to the other. There’s usually no intent to see who could kill the other, but it is a good question simply because of the differing power levels that each character happens to display. The overall consensus appears to be that Hercules would likely win such a contest, but considering how powered-down some of the heroes of the MCU have been it’s kind of fair to think that this might be more even than people would realize. Plus, with a character such as Gorr the God Butcher on the loose, played by Christian Bale, one would think that the gods would be setting aside their differences in order to fixate on the real problem and not on their own squabbles. Hercules is more of a rumor at this point since it’s already been established that Russell Crowe will be showing up as Zeus, while Tessa Thompson will be back as Valkyrie and queen of Asgard, and Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane and eventually Lady Thor. It does feel as though there are plenty of stars already in this movie and that another one would need to be a cameo at best. Plus, there’s no idea of who would play this role, but Henry Cavill might actually be a good idea if it did happen. As of right now though it doesn’t sound as though anything is set or if this is bound to happen at all. It is an interesting idea if such an inclusion did happen since with Zeus already there it’s fair to say that Hercules shouldn’t be too much of a stretch, and Hercules has in fact been a part of the Marvel universe for a while now, and has been on the same team as Thor in the comics as well.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

'They really squeezed the budget for the official poster': Chris Hemsworth wears a long blond wig and a Marvel cap as he poses for a cheeky selfie on set of Thor: Love and Thunder with director Taika Waititi

Chris Hemsworth has been busy in recent months filming the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise in Sydney. And on Saturday, the Australian actor shared a cheeky selfie from the makeup chair on set, alongside his friend and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. In the photo, Chris, 37,...