First Subaru Bell 412EPX helicopter delivered to Japan’s National Police Agency

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 1 minute, 51 seconds. Subaru Corporation has announced the delivery of its Subaru Bell 412EPX helicopter to Japan’s National Policy Agency. This marks the world’s first delivery of the Subaru Bell 412EPX, the latest upgrade of the renowned Bell 412 series jointly developed by Subaru and Bell, a Textron Inc. company. The helicopter will be used by the Iwate Prefectural Police in its mission to serve the local community after pilot and maintenance training have been completed at Subaru’s Aerospace Company’s Utsunomiya Plant.

