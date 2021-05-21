Safety concerns close Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge; no timeline for reopening

newsbreak-logo
Delays and detours will be the norm until further notice for motorists who travel Canada’s Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, following its closure on May 20 due to safety concerns. Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel announced the closure of bridge, a vital commuter route which connects Montreal’s West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, until emergency repairs to reinforce the structure have been completed.

