Safety concerns close Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge; no timeline for reopening

UDOT is addressing the safety concerns expressed over the Starvation Bridge project. According to their project update for this week, Utah’s Department of Transportation makes it their top priority to keep the workers, the environment, and the public safe and extensive measures have been put into place to ensure that safety. All crew members working near or around the edge of the bridge are required to be in a harness and tethered to the bridge to prevent falling. In case of unforeseen emergencies, a water rescue plan is in place that includes life-preserving floatation devices and a rescue boat. To keep the environment safe all construction debris is collected into containers and disposed offsite, with maximum efforts to avoid materials falling into the water. For the public’s safety there is a concrete barrier placed to direct traffic over the bridge and away from the open edge. Once work on the south side of the bridge is complete everything will be shifted to secure the north side as crews work on it. These safety procedures will help ensure the successful completion of this project.