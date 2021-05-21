Bell and Universal Helicopters collaborate to expand Bell 505 training

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 3 minutes, 2 seconds. As a long-time operator of the Bell 206 Jet Ranger, providing instruction and Part 135 services, Universal Helicopters (UHI) embarks on a new venture with Bell to deliver Bell 505 training to pilots across the U.S. and from around the world. New pilots can receive ab initio and rotary wing add-on training in the new Jet Ranger X at various UHI locations, including their Scottsdale and Prescott Arizona locations. UHI can also provide training at specified locations on demand. With their dedication to educate and empower pilots – experienced and inexperienced – UHI’s teams are excited to provide hands-on instruction to individuals who might be in the initial stages of helicopter ownership or are even just curious about getting a pilot’s license.

Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Ascent Helicopters is set to acquire its first Airbus H145

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. Ascent Helicopters is set to acquire its first ever Airbus H145 to enhance their current fleet. Ascent selected the twin engine H145 for its powerful one-engine inoperative (OEI) performance, small footprint and excellent lift capability. These features will allow Ascent to carry out the most challenging of missions.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Bell announces delivery of 300th Bell 505 Jet Ranger X

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 51 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced the 300th Bell 505 Jet Ranger X delivery to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). The first Bell 505 was delivered in 2017, and today there are 300 aircraft in operation across six continents, with customers logging more than 70,000 global fleet hours.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Space-Based Ground Moving Target Tracker Revealed

The U.S. Space Force has revived a decades-long dream of launching satellites with radars that can track moving vehicles on the ground. The new capability would help the Air Force replace a capability now performed by the Northrop Grumman E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (J-Stars)... Space-Based Ground Moving...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

From the sky to space, Grand Sky tenant General Atomics to establish orbital network

Leading U.S. space officials made a stop in Grand Forks on Friday, May 21, continuing a trend of frequent visits to the region to discuss the future of unmanned aerial systems research for institutions like UND, Grand Forks Air Force Base and drone business park Grand Sky. On Friday’s visit, those officials announced a program to establish a new low-Earth orbit satellite mission in Grand Forks.
Aerospace & DefensePlane & Pilot Magazine

EAA Reports That A Bigger, Better LSA Is Still On Track

Have you been wondering what’s happening with the proposed LSA expansion into a rule that encompasses a class of aircraft that more closely resembles the four-seat Part 23 models most of us are now flying? Or have you completely forgotten that such a movement had even been proposed?. We get...
Aerospace & Defensemilitaryaerospace.com

Maritime patrol unmanned aircraft with multi-sensor payloads for maritime patrol offered by Aeronautics

YAVNE, Israel – Aeronautics Group in Yavne, Israel, is introducing the Orbiter 4 small tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for long-range, long-endurance maritime patrol missions. The Orbiter 4's high-performance EO/IR and maritime patrol radar payloads are for maritime monitoring, gas and oil rigs protection, illegal activity tracking, and search and...
Militarymilitarynews.com

Fusing the gap: ONR Global Team develops tech with Sailors, Marines

As the sun sets on the California shoreline, an autonomous amphibious assault vehicle emerges from the waves crashing onto the beach. It creeps along the sand slowly, navigating a strategically placed set of obstacles. Once a safe path is cleared, U.S. Marines and additional vehicles flood the beach in an amphibious exercise.
AccidentsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Two US Navy T-45 Goshawk Training Jets Collide Mid-Air

The U.S. Navy's Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) announced that two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft collided mid-air over Ricardo, Texas, on Monday, May 17. The incident took place at approximately 11:00 AM EST, wrote the CNATRA on its Facebook account. One of the two training jets was able to safely land back at Naval Air Station Kingston, while the other aircraft's student pilot and instructor safely ejected themselves.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Paragon Announced as Northrop Grumman Gateway HALO Partner

TUCSON, Ariz., May 21, 2021 (Paragon SDC PR) — Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is proud to announce it is part of the Northrop Grumman team for the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) contract awarded by NASA. According to NASA, the HALO module will be roughly the size of a small apartment and able to accommodate short-duration stays for crews arriving on the Orion spacecraft.
MilitaryJanes

US Army preps for TITAN ground station experimentation

US Army officials are preparing to implement a full-scale experimentation plan for new ground stations designed for the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) programme, with service leaders anticipating development of a full-on TITAN ground station by 2022. The TITAN ground station platform, as envisioned, will consolidate functionalities of several...
Aerospace & Defensetravelnewsasia.com

Embraer Delivers 600th Phenom 300 Series Business Jet

The aircraft will be used to support the company’s business operations throughout the U.S. The aircraft delivered is the Phenom 300E, the newest enhanced iteration of the jet. The Phenom 300E is capable of reaching Mach 0.80 and has a five-occupant range of 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km) with NBAA IFR reserves. The Phenom 300E also features 4G connectivity via Gogo AVANCE L5.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Astronics Secures STCs for Enhance Vision on EC130s

Astronics Corp. has been granted supplemental type certificate (STC) approval from the FAA, EASA, and Transport Canada Civil Aviation for the installation of its Max-Viz 1200 and 1400 enhanced vision systems aboard the Airbus Helicopters EC130B4 and EC130T2. The electronics specialist worked with Avio Canada in Calgary, Canada, to secure...
Camden, ARCamden News

Aerojet delivers 1,000th missile propulsion system

Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered the 1,000th propulsion system for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile, the enhanced version of the PAC-3. “Aerojet Rocketdyne is proud to provide the propulsion that has powered the PAC-3 air defense missile system since its inception,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Starfish Space testing software for constellation-managing Otter space tugs

TAMPA, Fla. — Starfish Space, a startup founded by former Blue Origin and NASA engineers, is developing space tugs to help manage rapidly growing megaconstellations. SpaceX is planning to launch tens of thousands of Starlink broadband satellites to join the more than 1,600 it already has in orbit, and a growing number of constellation operators are following suit.