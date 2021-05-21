Bell and Universal Helicopters collaborate to expand Bell 505 training

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 2 seconds. As a long-time operator of the Bell 206 Jet Ranger, providing instruction and Part 135 services, Universal Helicopters (UHI) embarks on a new venture with Bell to deliver Bell 505 training to pilots across the U.S. and from around the world. New pilots can receive ab initio and rotary wing add-on training in the new Jet Ranger X at various UHI locations, including their Scottsdale and Prescott Arizona locations. UHI can also provide training at specified locations on demand. With their dedication to educate and empower pilots – experienced and inexperienced – UHI’s teams are excited to provide hands-on instruction to individuals who might be in the initial stages of helicopter ownership or are even just curious about getting a pilot’s license.