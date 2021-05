Dewey Public Schools is proud to announce free meals through June 30th, 2022. This announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a broad range of flexibilities to allow school meal programs and childcare institutions across the country to return to serving healthy meals in the fall of 2021 as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to reopen schools safely. Several meal service flexibilities that enable social distancing are now extended through June 30, 2022. The waivers continue the Administration’s commitment to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to children as the pandemic continues to threaten the food and nutrition security of our most vulnerable.