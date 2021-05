Traditionally, you could buy doors made from wood, steel, or fiberglass. Each had its strengths and weaknesses. Recently, vinyl (uPVC) front doors have made their way into the scene. UPVC doors take on the dominant materials by presenting a very reasonable alternative to more traditional products. We came up with 5 solid reasons why you should consider taking a look at uPVC or vinyl exterior doors for your next project. UPVC or vinyl may not always be the best choice, but they definitely provide plenty of advantages.