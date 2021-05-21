Moorhead man sentenced to 30 years for murdering, dismembering teen girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case against a Moorhead man accused of murdering, dismembering and throwing away the body of a 19-year-old girl last April is now over. 28-year-old Ethan Broad is convicted of second-degree murder and will spend 367 months, which is just over 30 years, in prison. Broad will get credit for the 400 days he’s already served in jail. Broad’s sentence is the maximum amount of prison time allowed by law for his charges.