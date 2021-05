Morgan County Health Department volunteer Marsha Allen places a cotton swab in a test tube Monday morning at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday and averages from 12 to 15 tests a day, compared to a high of 178 tests in one day during last year’s peak. People arriving for tests do not need to get out of their vehicles and will be contacted when results are in.