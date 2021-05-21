Why You Should Subscribe to Sunset Magazine

The Earth is our home. Every step we take depends upon a firm foundation under our feet, every breath we breathe requires an atmosphere that is safe to inhale, and every bite we eat must have its source in the land and water that makes up the surface of our world. Our lives intersect with the world around us in countless ways, some we understand but many we don’t and most we take for granted. However, ignorance of the processes that shape and control our environment can cause damage to the ecosystems that help support and sustain the natural resources of the planet that we need. Therefore, a basic understanding of geology, the science that describes and predicts the composition and behavior of the Earth, provides us with the ability to make wise decisions about the utilization and preservation of our natural resources as well as protecting ourselves from natural hazards such as earthquakes and other geologic disasters.