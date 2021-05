A — ceasefire appears to have put an end to the devastating 11-day war betweenIsrael and Hamas and other militant groups in the Gaza Strip. It is still early days, and the calm could collapse, but both sides in the conflict have likely concluded that they have achieved most of their aims, and have little interest in prolonging a battle that has cost scores of civilian lives, overwhelmingly Palestinian, and further damaged the already fragile infrastructure of the volatile, impoverished Gaza Strip.