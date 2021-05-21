newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Bill adjusting local public health systems mostly solid

By the U-B Editorial Board
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 2 days ago

In a bill signed into law last Monday to be implemented next year, local public health boards throughout the state of Washington will be required to have an equal number of non-elected and elected officials. According to Gov. Jay Inslee, E2SHB 1152 aims to “take politics out of public health” and better support public health during emergencies.

