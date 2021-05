NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An attacker stabbed two men, killing one of them, in front of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said. The two men, ages 34 and 45, were standing in front of an Ingersoll Houses building on Fleet Walk in Fort Greene around 12:30 a.m. on Friday when the male attacker approached them and stabbed them both in their chests, police said.