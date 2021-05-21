newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Alabama Power employees support community during month of service

By Michael Sznajderman
Posted by 
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama Power employees across the state have upped their efforts to support those in need during the ongoing Southern Company Month of Service. From holding food and school supply drives to showing love for older adults in long-term care facilities, employees are connecting with their communities in a multitude of ways.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Bay Minette, AL
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Prichard, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
City
Cleveland, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Volunteers#Hospice#Community Service#Community Health#Community Care#State Agencies#Community Projects#Alabama Power#Alabamians#Children#The Apso Mobile Chapter#Housing First#Community Kitchens#Eastern Division#Western Division#Mckemie Place In Mobile#Plant Gaston Apso#Across Alabama Power#Apso Magic City Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
CollegesPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

University of Alabama to launch campus tree farm

University of Alabama Campus Development has teamed with Facilities and Grounds to begin steps to create a campus tree farm, which will be used to propagate many different native plants including camellias, oaks and magnolias. The project for propagation of historical and heirloom trees coincides with the team goals for...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Ronald McKeithen of Birmingham

“When I went to prison, I realized a lot of talents that I had. Potential. I didn’t know that I could draw. I could work with wood. I didn’t know how good I was with my hands. The situation in which I grew up, I didn’t have anyone in my life that was trying to tap into whatever potential I had. When I found out about them in prison, it helped me open up my creativity. I always wanted to learn how to draw people. This lady – I went to this class – just told me, ‘You can do it.’ I guess I just needed somebody to believe in me. When she looked me in my eyes and told me, I just started drawing. I realized that one of the worst things I did was doubt myself and it held me back from doing things that I could have been doing. Now, I’m putting away that doubt. When I look at somebody else’s eyes and I see myself through their eyes, I can see my worth. I can see that they see something in me, so I need to find that and execute it, make it blossom. That’s what has been happening lately, so much has been blossomed. So many opportunities are coming up, I’ve got to sit back and decide which direction I want to go because all of them are wonderful and none of them are going backwards, all of them are going forward. I think the worst thing anyone can do is doubt themselves. Even if nobody will believe in you, you’ve got to believe in yourself. Once I started doing that, the world kind of opened up to me.” – Ronald McKeithen of Birmingham.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Polaris hiring fair for graduating high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the Birmingham area Monday. Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander teamed up with the company Polaris for a hiring fair. Polaris is headquartered in Minnesota and has a plant in Huntsville which manufactures commercial vehicles,...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama StateTimes Union

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

1 person shot in Birmingham’s Eastlake community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the Eastlake community. The shooting happened around 12:27 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 78th Street and 6th Avenue South. When officers arrived at the scene they found a shooting victim and tried...
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Healthcare design of the future. We asked the pros {PHOTOS}

Since healthcare has been at the forefront of so many discussions over the past 14 months, we were curious what doctor’s offices of the future might look like. We reached out to three experts at Williams Blackstock Architects (WBA): principal architect Joel Blackstock and interior designers John Beason and Ashley Handley. Keep reading to find out what we learned.