Severe COVID-19 patients more likely to die in Africa than in any other region, study finds
(LONDON) — COVID-19 patients in Africa who become critically ill are more likely to die than those in any other region of the world, according to a new study. The report, published Thursday in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, was based on data from 64 hospitals across 10 African nations — Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa — between May and December 2020.wutqfm.com