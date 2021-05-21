newsbreak-logo
Severe COVID-19 patients more likely to die in Africa than in any other region, study finds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LONDON) — COVID-19 patients in Africa who become critically ill are more likely to die than those in any other region of the world, according to a new study. The report, published Thursday in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, was based on data from 64 hospitals across 10 African nations — Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa — between May and December 2020.

