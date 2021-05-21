newsbreak-logo
Citrus County, FL

Homebound residents in Citrus County can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at home

By Seán Kinane
WMNF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Health in Citrus County has announced that it is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus. In a press release it said:. Thanks to lesser demand at the Duke Energy/DOH-Citrus vaccination site and a steady supply of the Johnson & Johnson‘s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is now providing vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus County.

Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Stateusf.edu

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Reach Six-Month Low

The state of Florida reported its lowest number of hospitalizations from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in more than six months as the positivity rate for first-time cases was below 5% for the seventh consecutive day. The Florida Department of Health reported 2,410 people are hospitalized, the lowest figure since...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Expanded summer school awaits Florida students who struggled

The school year is entering its final weeks, with children taking their last round of tests to determine whether they’ve fallen behind because of the pandemic. Educators already have some ideas of where their students stand, having collected plenty of assessment data all year long. They’re hoping those who have experienced the greatest learning disruptions will head to summer school. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Health Notes: Stroke seminar on tap

The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their final meeting of the year at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive. The cost for lunch is $15 and the speaker is to be determined. The club will discuss their future plans. Attendees should wear a mask. For questions, contact Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or jlherron2@aol.com.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida StateCitrus County Chronicle

Out the Window: Florida is ready to get back to work

Here is a difficult admission that many of you are probably aware of — we are having trouble getting the newspaper delivered every morning. Our dilemma is the same one facing area restaurants, shops and contractors. There are not enough people for all of the jobs that are now available.
Tampa, FLOrlando Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.