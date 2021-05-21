Homebound residents in Citrus County can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at home
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County has announced that it is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus. In a press release it said:. Thanks to lesser demand at the Duke Energy/DOH-Citrus vaccination site and a steady supply of the Johnson & Johnson‘s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is now providing vaccines to homebound residents in Citrus County.www.wmnf.org