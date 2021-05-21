newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

NY Attorney General Introduces Reforms to Police Use of Force Laws

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced ’legislation to change New York state’s laws governing police violence to strengthen prosecutors’ ability to hold police officers accountable for unjustified and excessive use of force. The Police Accountability Act seeks to amend New York’s law that justifies police use of force, which currently sets an exceedingly high standard for prosecuting police officers who have improperly used deadly or excessive force. The centerpiece of the legislation seeks to amend the use of force law from one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort, mandating that police officers only use force after all other alternatives have been exhausted. The legislation will also establish new criminal penalties for police officers who employ force that is grossly in excess of what is warranted in an interaction with civilians.

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Letitia James
