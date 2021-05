The numbers kept getting higher – a small, startling and almost frightening echo of the last year we’ve all had to endure. First it was one COVID positive test for the Yankees – third-base coach Phil Nevin. Then, by Tuesday night, it was three. On Wednesday afternoon, it had more than doubled: Seven members of the Yankees – three coaches and four support staff, all of them members of the travel party – had tested positive for COVID-19, and Gleyber Torres was being held out of the starting lineup out of an "abundance of caution" as the team waited on further tests for him. The line graph kept creeping up, like all those line graphs we clung to last March, April, May, as this virus ravaged our city and the world.