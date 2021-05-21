newsbreak-logo
Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 21 shows 15 new cases, 17 recoveries, no deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson
KFDA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 496 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area. The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties. According to the city, this is the last daily report card that will be sent out. The report shows...

