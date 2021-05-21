Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 21 shows 15 new cases, 17 recoveries, no deaths

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bushland, or 12 miles west of Amarillo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Umbarger, Bushland and Valley De Oro. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH