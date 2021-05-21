newsbreak-logo
11 Books to Help Build Your Social Media Brand

By Jennifer Dorsey
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media is where your marketing power meets the public. If your business is not social-friendly, you could be missing out on new opportunities to reach more customers and build your brand. By making social an important part of your marketing strategy, you can reach new customers and create a consistent voice for your company. To help you do that, we’ve curated a list of books that will help you create a savvy social strategy — and we’re offering them at 60% off the retail price for a limited time when you use code SOCIAL2021 at checkout in our Entrepreneur Press store. Check out these great titles:

Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Jamila Bannister: “Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand”

Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand. As authors, we pour a lot of ourselves into the pieces we publish; particularly when you’re writing a book to teach through experiences and share your knowledge. A single, codified document that details your processes and experiences immediately allows your audience to understand the depth of your expertise and places you in the categories of expert and authority. Apart from selling the book itself, my book helped form the basis of other products in my business that generates income for my brand. It has also tremendously increased my reach, visibility and authority, giving me the chance to book paid speaking engagements. It has also put me in company with other authors and now I’m part of a community of people who look out for each other and endorse each other.
InternetNewsTimes

4 Social Media Tweaks to Make a Big Impact on Your Marketing

Building an engaged social media following is a crucial aspect of any businesses’ marketing strategy. For a modern business, having a strong social media presence is one of the most effective ways to ensure continued expansion and growth. The ultimate goal of having an engaged following is to create meaningful connections with existing and potential customers, establishing personal and long-term relationships through brand loyalty and brand recognition.
InternetRegister Citizen

3 Tips for Managing Your Business' Reputation Via Social Media

Social media is much more than a place for your business to post ads and promotions. As the name implies, social media is meant to be, well, social. That means your followers are going to want to engage with your brand, leaving comments and reviews, asking questions and more. Due...
BusinessAxios

Social Media Coordinator

Team Whistle – comprising Whistle, Tiny Horse, New Form and Vertical Networks – is a global media company that’s changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today’s audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what’s relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music and merchandise are available on the social, audio and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem.
Internetskierscribbler.com

Social media During COVID

*This article was originally published in The Snowmass Sun. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot more free time in the life of the American teenager. Before, we may have spent most of our free time hanging out with friends, going to social gatherings and participating in clubs and extracurriculars. Now, many of us are limited in our choices when it comes to how we can spend our free time.
Instagramfeastmagazine.com

Feast 50 nominees: Grab your social media graphics here!

Congratulations on being named a finalist for the 2021 Feast 50 Awards!. Make sure your followers know you're nominated! Download our social media graphics here to encourage your followers to vote for you. Simply right click the photo and save the graphic to share to your various social media platforms.
Religion4lpi.com

Is a Social Media Management Platform Right for your Parish?

Research is showing that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter boast 3.7 billion users worldwide, an increase of 5% from 2020. Clearly, social media is a vastly effective tool when it comes to reaching the public, whether you’re a commercial business peddling a product or a Catholic parish looking to spread the Good News. These days, the internet really is the public square.
Internetsourcelinemedia.com

Social Media Marketing Strategy

Marketing your brand or services through social media is now considered the ultimate idea for brand development. Having a strong social media marketing strategy adds countless benefits to the progress of any business such as increasing brand awareness, capturing the attention of customers, expanding the sale quota, helps the business excels among competitors, and much more. Focusing more on social media advertising can help you formulate a plan that can boost your business in a much productive way. To devise an impressive social media marketing strategy, you must include certain aspects in it.
Internet13newsnow.com

News literacy: The social media algorithm that influences your newsfeed

AUSTIN, Texas — Algorithms are complicated, and each social media platform uses a different one. But, simply, algorithms mean that social media platforms give you more of the things that you click on. So, when you click on an article or advertisement on sites like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, the...
TechnologyEurekAlert

How social media and AI enable companies to track brand reputations in real-time

Researchers from University of Maryland, North Carolina State University, National Taiwan University, Oxford University, Kings College London, and Perceptronics Solutions, Inc. published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that examines how artificial intelligence (AI)-based text analysis of social media can monitor the extent to which brand reputation rises and falls over time.
FacebookPosted by
DFW Community News

15 Easy Ways to Build a Huge Email List

Guess what? You need an email list. Even if you’re only occasionally sending out emails and can’t/won’t commit to a newsletter, you MUST HAVE a list. I’m not even exaggerating or trying to scare you. In today’s business climate, most products and services aren’t instantaneous decisions. Generally, the person making the purchasing decision thinks about it before they even step foot in your place of business. If you’re not in touch with them on a regular basis, you won’t be on their mind when they decide to buy.
Internetsignalscv.com

3 benefits social media can bring to your business

There are plenty of benefits to incorporating social media marketing into your overall marketing strategy. Most businesses need to have a public facing account on the most popular platforms, but using social media well could have a long lasting effect on your business. To really get the best result from...
InternetFast Company

How to keep your personality and still be professional on social media

Maybe it’s because she is Fast Company’s social media editor and spends time on Twitter and Instagram for her job, but my cohost Christina Royster has trouble separating the personal from the professional on social media. I have a different problem, I’m confused about how much I should share about myself online. What are my boundaries? What kind of content to do people like? How can I build a personal brand without feeling gross about it?
Mental Healthswaay.com

Tips for Building Your Personal Brand and Online Platform

“Build your brand” may sound like buzzwords -- but it’s great business advice. These days, having a recognizable, active online presence with engaged followers is all but a must for success. But how do you get there?. That’s where I come in. As an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, I’ve never...
EconomySearchengine Journal

Try This PPC Strategy for Protecting & Building Your Brand

When your business is killing it with sales from your PPC program, it’s tempting to just sit back and enjoy the returns. After all, why mess up a good thing by making changes?. But this kind of thinking can leave your business vulnerable — particularly if your PPC success relies...
EconomyForbes

What Is The Best Media Outlet For Your Brand's Story?

Mark Macias is the Founder of MACIAS PR, named 2017-2019 Strategic PR Firm of the Year and 2015-2017 Financial PR Firm of the Year. Every entrepreneur will likely hear this question at some point during their journey. Which is more important, the idea or the execution?. When it comes to...
InternetPosted by
Vice

These Social Media Influencers Can Help Indians With COVID... For a Price

As India continues to deal with a vicious COVID-19 outbreak, some social media influencers have been accused of charging a fee to help spread requests for treatment, prompting allegations of exploitation in a country already grappling with unequal access to health services. Social media shoutouts have been a lifeline in...