Casting on the Coosa: Honest Eric takes one for the team
I finally was able to finally get some time on the water during the past week, not as much as I would have liked, but some time is better than none. I only got in an hour or two over the weekend. We had a birthday party for granddaughter Zailyn to attend. She turned 9 and is now actively seeking a job, because I had informed her that at age 9 is time to go to work. I have to give a little grief when I have the opportunity.gadsdenmessenger.com