Healdsburg, CA

Healdsburg Releases New Evacuation Zones Map

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fire season returning, new evacuation zones are being unveiled for the city of Healdsburg. This week, city officials unveiled a new evacuation map with over 40 zones allowing more flexibility for first responders and clarity for residents. It also allows for zones to be more universal so they could work well for other disasters such as floods. As for Sonoma County itself, officials will be releasing updated evacuation zones for the whole county later on Friday.

