Dear Class of 2021: Here's what I learned after a year of job-hunting in the pandemic

According to Business Insider, the average person spends over 90,000 hours of their lifetime working. That’s a hefty slice of life. The conversations I’ve had with adults who are now deep into their careers about their first jobs have always stuck with me, maybe because I like hearing where people came from. Jobs are such a huge aspect of our lives, and inevitably, the experiences we have through our jobs at any stage, but especially in the beginning, help to shape who we become. As graduation is approaching and I’ve been setting out on the job of finding a job, I began thinking back to some of my first jobs. Throughout the past years, I’ve found myself doing odd jobs, and while some are more random than others, during the times working them, I’ve often thought about what it would be like to have more of a traditional job as one of my first. In my head, being a barista, for example, seemed more “normal.” While a piece of me craves knowing what it would be like to greet customers, stock ingredients, and experience the hustle and bustle behind the counter, I’m also thankful for what these bouts of work taught me.