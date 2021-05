First up is this gorgeous Sleeping Beauty Carry On! How magical is this piece of luggage? I am ready to go on vacation right now after seeing this, the rose gold creates the perfect glistening aesthetic of any princesses dreams. With features like the words “Every Girl Needs her Beauty Sleep” embossed on the front, while also paying tribute to Princess Aurora and her woodland friends you will spot a little bunny and bird on the front. This suitcase will also feature the eight wheels and gold-furnished hardware. You can also spot the elegant princess features with a tiara on the zipper pull.