On 05/03, title to Lots 3 & 4, Shamrock Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas Maher, Pierre, to Dana & Katlyn Svendsen, Pierre, for $25,000. On 05/03, title to Lots 15-20, Blk. 38, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bankwest, Pierre, to William & Charlene Brown, Pierre, for $285,000.