Some families decided to homeschool their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they plan to enroll — or reenroll — them in local schools for the 2021-22 school year. Before the start of this school year, less was known about COVID-19, vaccines weren’t yet available, and there was an expectation that students may move between in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction throughout the year, which became a reality for many. After considering those factors, some families decided to homeschool indefinitely, but now plan to send their children back to school in person in the fall.