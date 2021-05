FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The 2021 NHL regular season has finally concluded. Although it had no shortage of entertainment, we’re already turning our heads to the draft. There’s no better way to indulge in deep fantasy dynasty content than soaking in the first column of our series: The NHL 2021 Mock Draft simulator. Every week leading up to the draft we will cover one NHL team’s potential draft-day choices. Not only will our content be chock-full of free predictive data (from our platform), but it will also give an inside edge for draft day! Sit back, relax, and prepare to add a new bookmark every week for your fantasy hockey folder.