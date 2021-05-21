newsbreak-logo
TV Series

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on May 21

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, May 21 will probably look familiar to our regular viewers because, well, there's only one change, and if we're being honest, it's not that exciting. Wednesday's drop of the Mexican mystery Who Killed Sara? keeps the show at No. 1, followed by Mike Epps' comedy The Upshaws and the superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy. The one change? The anime Castlevania and docuseries Hoarders swapped spots at No. 9 and No. 10.

