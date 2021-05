Avery Quoyeser: St. Thomas More, Sr. The St. Thomas More Cougars had a memorable senior class, winning their fourth state championship in four years, and Quoyeser played a key role in that success with 16 goals and 27 assists on the season. A four-year starter in the midfield, Quoyeser was a key cog in the middle for one of the top girls soccer teams in the state. She’ll be continuing her soccer career at the Division I level. She signed with Appalachian State.