Westbrook’s Patterson signs with Lawson State

gadsdenmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Westbrook Christian senior Cole Patterson signed a baseball scholarship with Lawson State Community College on April 28 at the WCS gym. Pictured, from left: Cole’s mom Jennifer, Cole, Cole’s dad Wesley. (Courtesy of Grant Campbell) Cole Patterson will continue his baseball career just down the road in the Magic...

